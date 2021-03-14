COVA (COVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80,248.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $80,248.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.48 or 0.00640783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00035854 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

