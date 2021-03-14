COVER Protocol (COVER) Market Capitalization Tops $35.66 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $593.36 or 0.00995940 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00444140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00061955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.00505767 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,102 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.