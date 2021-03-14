COVER Protocol Price Reaches $607.08 on Major Exchanges (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.49 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for $607.08 or 0.01006623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00061347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00089756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.00516689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011278 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,100 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

