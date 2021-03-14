Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,174 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 102,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
