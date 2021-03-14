Credit Agricole S A Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $41,984,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $375,766,479.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 204,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $29,983,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,642,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock worth $1,070,279,069. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

