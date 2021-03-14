Credit Agricole S A Has $2.31 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,059 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $450.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

