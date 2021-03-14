Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). Cree posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Cree’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CREE. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of CREE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Cree by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cree by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

