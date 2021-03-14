CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $258,352.95 and approximately $110.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,942,413 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.