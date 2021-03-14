CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the February 11th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on CAPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of CAPL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 59,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $703.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

