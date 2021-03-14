Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

CCK opened at $96.00 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

