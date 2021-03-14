Crust Price Hits $35.37 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $57.45 million and $3.91 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $35.37 or 0.00059132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 75.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001191 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

