Cryptaur (CPT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $663.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $663.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

