Crypto Sports Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $749,602.81 and $3,212.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.