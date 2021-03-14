Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Down 61.4% This Week

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $8,938.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00638241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

CVA is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars.

