Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 155.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $110,014.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.42 or 0.00636774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034763 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

