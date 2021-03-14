CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,482.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $664,061.11 and $33,482.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.52 or 0.00644911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034818 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.