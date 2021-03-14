CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,086.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $192,980.29 and approximately $1,086.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.54 or 0.00636271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035975 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CCRB is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

