CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Cap Hits $2.12 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $22,888.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.50 or 0.00636185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00034896 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.