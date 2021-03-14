CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Up 299.8% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 299.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $588,313.16 and approximately $2,274.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.00224141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.77 or 0.02264996 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,458,853 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

