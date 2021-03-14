CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

CTIC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 265,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $250.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

