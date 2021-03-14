CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Hits $0.0467 on Top Exchanges

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One CUDOS token can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and $2.15 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00445858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00510367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011235 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,440,348 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

