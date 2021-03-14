Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cummins by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.46. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $274.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

