Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Down 46.0% in February

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 11th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,624,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 1,543,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,572. Curative Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development.

