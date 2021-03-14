Curve DAO Token Trading Up 5.4% This Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $532.75 million and approximately $154.78 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.50 or 0.00636185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,452,162,726 coins and its circulating supply is 245,159,128 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

