cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $5,184.64 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $51.85 million and approximately $851,402.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,184.64 or 0.08612225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.86 or 0.00446597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.82 or 0.00507997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011578 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

