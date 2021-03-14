CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of CVR Energy worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 430,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.