CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 521,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64,193 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

