CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 86,755 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 86,755 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.