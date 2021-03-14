CWV Chain Market Cap Achieves $7.55 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $11,295.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00446516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.00509254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011463 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.