DAD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $52,356.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. DAD has a market cap of $31.14 million and approximately $52,356.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00637593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035842 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

