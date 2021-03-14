DAEX (DAX) One Day Volume Hits $167,411.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $167,411.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.72 or 0.00642440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034970 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.