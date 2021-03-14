DAOstack Price Down 9.2% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $85,118.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,087.51 or 0.99795013 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00076792 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003191 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

