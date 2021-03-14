DATA Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and $2.29 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.03 or 0.00649248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00035379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.