Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Update

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 11th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Datable Technology stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Datable Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PlatformÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone.

