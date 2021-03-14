Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $23,876.29 and $13.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00015528 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

