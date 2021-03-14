Datawallet (DXT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $429,520.26 and approximately $37.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00048582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.95 or 0.00643418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070444 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00034749 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datawallet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.