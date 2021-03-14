Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 1,369,949 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243,486 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369,949 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 30.03% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $95,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 106,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period.

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,687. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34.

