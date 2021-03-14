Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 1,570 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,412. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

