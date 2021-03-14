Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,573 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 265.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 152,096 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,716,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. 5,318,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

