Davis Selected Advisers Grows Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.17% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DEI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,871. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.
Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. Bank of America increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
