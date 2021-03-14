Davis Selected Advisers Grows Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.17% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,871. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. Bank of America increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

