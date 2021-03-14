Davis Selected Advisers Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $56.55. 3,133,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,170. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

