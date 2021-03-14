Davis Selected Advisers Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Cousins Properties worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

