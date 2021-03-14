Davis Selected Advisers Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

