Davis Selected Advisers Has $7.13 Million Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.58% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 476,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

