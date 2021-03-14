Davis Selected Advisers Has $83.54 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,340 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $83,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,033,000 after buying an additional 454,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,110. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $181.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

