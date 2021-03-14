Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $69,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after buying an additional 552,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,133,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,325,408,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $178,227,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,968. The company has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,793 shares of company stock worth $9,582,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.