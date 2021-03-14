Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 12,700 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.40% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,468,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,474,000 after buying an additional 5,007,079 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,289,000 after buying an additional 3,141,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after buying an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after buying an additional 2,271,545 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.88. 1,757,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,260. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

