Davis Selected Advisers Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 209.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,313 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,993 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in VMware were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,512. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.