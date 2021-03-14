Davis Selected Advisers Sells 141,020 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,020 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $110,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

BAC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. 46,069,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,893,973. The firm has a market cap of $327.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

