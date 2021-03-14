Davis Selected Advisers Sells 203,104 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,091,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 203,104 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 3.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.63% of American Express worth $615,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.54. 2,420,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.35. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.